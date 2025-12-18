Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica is well-positioned to serve as a mediator of peace between the United States and Venezuela. Former Leader of the United Workers Party Lennox Linton has taken issue over a statement made by the party’s leader this week. Dominica’s Prime Minister and Attorney General among persons in public life recognized by the Integrity Commission this morning Former Prime Minister Edison James responds to the recent court ruling in his favour against Magistrate Michael Laudat Dominica has appointed new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors for 2025–2027 Three people are in police custody in connection with a double homicide in Savanne Paille
World News

Retired NASCAR driver among seven killed in North Carolina plane crash 

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

A former NASCAR driver has been identified as one of seven people who died in a plane crash in the southern United States.

Authorities said Greg Biffle and members of his family died when a private jet crashed on Thursday while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

list of 3 items

end of list

Flight records showed the plane was registered to a company run by Biffle.

“Although the post-crash fire prevents us from releasing a definitive list of the occupants at this time, it is believed that Mr Gregory Biffle and members of his immediate family were occupants of the airplane,” state police said.

Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

north carolina
First responders tend to the scene of a reported plane crash at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina [Matt Kelley/The Associated Press]

Throughout his 16-year career, Biffle won over over 50 races across the three racing-circuit types offered by NASCAR, a US-based association for car races.

He placed first in 19 races at the Cup Series, considered NASCAR’s top level. He also won the Trump Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Biffle’s plane had taken off from the airport shortly after 10 am local time on Thursday (15:00 GMT), but it then returned to North Carolina and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com.

Video from WSOC-TV showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were investigating the crash.

Advertisement

All told, the NTSB has investigated 1,331 crashes in the US in 2025.

 

Support us

Related News

15 December 2025

Palestine Action hunger strikers could die in prison: Families, lawyers 

14 December 2025

Zelenskyy says willing to drop NATO membership bid ahead of peace talks 

04 December 2025

US military kills four in latest strike on boat in the Caribbean 

13 December 2025

Russia damages Turkish-owned vessels in attacks on two Ukrainian ports 