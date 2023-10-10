Republic Bank Provides Inaugural Contribution To The WCMF

In a show of support for the twenty-third edition of the World Creole Music Festival, the Republic Bank of Dominica has contributed twenty-five thousand dollars to the festival’s proceedings.

Joining the sponsorship lineup for the first time, Nicole Karam, Service and Support Officer at Republic Bank expressed the institution’s pleasure in supporting this significant cultural staple of Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/111023-Karam001.mp3

Republic Bank’s donation aligns with the institution’s broader mission of supporting community development and fostering cultural enrichment.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/111023-Karam002.mp3

Service and Support Officer at Republic Bank Nicole Karam