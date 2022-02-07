Remy Ma Responds To If She Is Open To Reconcile With Nicki Minaj After City Girls

Remy Ma says she doesn’t have a problem with anyone when asked about making up with Nicki Minaj after the head Barb and City Girls end beef.

Nicki Minaj, who has been on a break since the birth of her son in September 2020, appears to be prepping for her entry back to music, and fans are thirsty for the Queen of Rap to drop more hits.

Among her latest moves are several strategic interviews with various media personalities and journalists as she speaks on everything from motherhood to music. The rapper has been lauded for her maturity and grace in the way she handled the situation with the City Girls, who continually dissed her for the past three years.

Last week she was asked about working with the City Girls, but she said she wouldn’t work with anyone who didn’t like her. Later that day, it seems that the rapper extended the olive branch to the two young rappers as she tweeted that all was well after they had a convo.

Since then, there have been talks about female rappers unifying, and Remy Ma was the second rapper asked if she would patch things up with Nicki Minaj.

The “Lean Back” rapper was seen out and about with her friends when she was asked about the developments between Nicki Minaj and the City Girls and her next move.

“If you haven’t noticed, Nicki and the City Girls have made up, is there any way you might be looking to possibly reconcile with Nicki?” the TMZ reporter asked her.

Remy was quick to answer as she smiled. “I don’t have any issues with anybody, I’ve been chilling,” she said as she smiled and walked away.

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj’s feud began in 2006 with the two New York natives tussling over the “Queen of Rap” title.

The women appeared to be on good terms around 2008 after Remy was sentenced to prison for attempted murder. However, it seems that there were tensions between them around 2017 when they traded shots at each other lyrically.

Remy Ma had rapped over the “Truffle Butter” beat and imitated Nicki’s “Monster,” which fans speculated was directed to Minaj while Minaj in turn on Gucci Mane‘s “Make Love” and “Jason Derulo’s “Swalla” took shots at Remy for her low album sales from her joint album ‘Plata O Plomo’ with Fat Joe.

Remy also took a shot at Minaj’s body when she ended Minaj’s 7-year run of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist of the year in 2017.

“Y’all b***hes got fat while we starved / Shots in your a_s, pads in your bras,” she rapped. “Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs/And yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”

In recent times though, the rappers have not spoken about each other, and it’s unclear if they have cleared up their issues behind closed doors.