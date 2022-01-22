Regina King’s Son, Ian Alexander Jr., Dies By Suicide At 26

Regina King is mourning the death of her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr. who passed away from an apparent suicide.

Alexander Jr. was Regina King’s only child, and the two shared a close relationship with him, often accompanied her on red carpet events like in 2019 when they walked the red carpet together at the Golden Globes.

The famed actress confirmed the news of Ian’s passing in a statement via People magazine on Friday night.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian’s father is Regina King’s ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr., who is a record producer. Alexander Jr. followed in his dad’s footsteps by taking on a career as a deejay. Despite his parents being super famous, the 26-year-old was quietly battling depression.

Still, he often expressed his undying love for his mother. Last year, Ian shared a tribute message for his mother as she celebrated her 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!” he wrote in a message on Instagram. “To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY.”

Regina King and Ian also have a matching “Unconditional love” tattoo written in Aramaic letters.

No more details were made available surrounding Ian Alexander Jr.’s death.

NB – If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to the website suicidepreventionlifeline.org.