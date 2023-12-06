Red Cross Day

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Red Cross Day
The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM

Dominica and the rest of the international community recognize today as International Red Cross Day. President of the Dominica Red Cross Society Reginald Winston believes the day should be used to celebrate and thank all volunteers who have dedicated their precious time towards voluntary service.

This kindness and hope he says are what many in our world today amidst the wars and natural disasters yearn for.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/051223Winston001.mp3

President of the Dominica Red Cross Society Reginald Winston

See also

 