Dominica and the rest of the international community recognize today as International Red Cross Day. President of the Dominica Red Cross Society Reginald Winston believes the day should be used to celebrate and thank all volunteers who have dedicated their precious time towards voluntary service.

This kindness and hope he says are what many in our world today amidst the wars and natural disasters yearn for.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/051223Winston001.mp3

President of the Dominica Red Cross Society Reginald Winston