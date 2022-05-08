Rare case of monkeypox reported in England, UKHSA says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A rare case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in a patient in England, the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement Saturday.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection which does not spread easily between people, the agency said, qualifying the overall risk to the general public as “very low.”

“The infection can be spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person; however, there is a very low risk of transmission to the general population,” the statement read.

The patient is believed to have contracted the infection in Nigeria, the UKHSA said, before recently traveling to the UK. He or she is receiving treatment in London at the expert infectious disease and isolation unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Per the UKHSA, initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

