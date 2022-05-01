Rapper Fredo Bang Denies Paying Jada Kingdom $35K For Sexual Favors

Rapper Fredo Bang on Sunday popped up on Twitter to deny that he had slept with Jada Kingdom and paid a large sum to do so.

Last week, Asian Doll, during a spat with her ex-BFF Jada Kingdom, alleged that the dancehall deejay had slept with Fredo Bang for money. Jada signed a deal with Republic Records, a New York City-based record label owned by Universal Music Group. She has also made Florida her home, where she bought a house and has been mixing in the hip-hop industry.

It seems that her efforts at making friends are not working out well as one of her friends, Asian Doll, spilled several allegations, one of which Jada did not deny.

Asian claimed that Jada had slept with Fredo Bang for $10K, but Jada corrected her in a twist noting that it was $35K.

Fredo Bang, however, is denying that he is the same person both women are naming.

“Definitely A Different Fredo,” he said in a tweet reposting an article with the claim.

“35 What,” he added in another tweet.

The rapper appeared tickled by the entire drama as he also tweeted a video where he laughed.

“I swear y’all be lying on me,” he said in the video while laughing.

On Friday, Jada had claimed that she wasn’t giving her “product” away for free as she responded to Asian Doll.

“B***ch said I sold my pussy one time for 10K. Lies… It was actually 35K USD. Please state facts caz das not what I told yu,” Jada wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“At least yu know I’m not along unless the money talking. My product good like gold so it definitely has a price,” Jada added while claiming that she knew of 11 people Asian Doll had slept with. “You can’t name 5 ns I sold my py to and that’s why yu really mad caz I’m not a thot or homie hope like you.”

Asian Doll has not responded to the latest development. The former friends have been going back and forth on social media for the past week leaving fans to believe that their broken frienship is irreparable.