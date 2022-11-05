Rapper Aaron Carter Found Dead In Bathtub At 34

Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34.

The singer/rapper and actor was found dead at his California home on Saturday. According to TMZ, sources say Carter’s body was found in a bathtub. Police received a 911 call at approximately 11 AM on Saturday (November 5) with the person telling the dispatcher that a male victim had apparently drowned in a tub. Police quickly rushed to the home in Lancaster, CA, where they found the deceased male.

So far, police say they see no signs of foul play, but detectives are on the scene coming for clues surrounding his death. Given the nature of his death, it’s standard procedure for detectives to be called in.

Aaron Carter started his career as a singer in the late 1990s with his self-titled debut album released in 1997. He was 9 when he debuted as a pop star and quickly shot to fame. Carter went on to release three more albums and also transitioned into rapping.

The singer/rapper’s debut album has been certified platinum after selling 1 million copies. His follow-up LP Aaron’s Party, has been certified triple platinum with more than three million copies sold. The success of his music career also helped him become one of the faces of Nickelodeon and, at one point, toured with former boy band Back Street Boys.

Despite his success in music and acting, Aaron Carter battled substance abuse for years and had a mountain of legal troubles as a result. Even after several stints in rehab, he still battles with addiction to pills.

A few years ago, AC appeared on The Doctors, where he gets really candid about his battle with pill addiction.

Aaron Carter died, leaving behind a son, Prince Carter.