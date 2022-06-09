Race heats up for Dominican and Jamaican candidates for CSG

Where the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) votes will go is still not very clear. However, Caribbean netizens are becoming increasingly interested in the competition for the post of Commonwealth Secretary-general, which has turned out to be a race between two women of the region.

The race is heating up between the incumbent, Patricia Scotland, who was born in Dominica and raised in the UK, and Jamaican politician Kamina Johnson-Smith, whose decision to run has fanned discussion over whether there is a split within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) over the issue.

In a highly unusual move, Boris Johnson has publicly lent his support to Kingston’s foreign minister, Johnson-Smith, as his preferred candidate for the role.

In a tweet on Thursday, the British Prime Minister whose government is the current chair of the Commonwealth said his government supports Ms. Johnson-Smith’s candidature.

“With a month to go until the Commonwealth comes together in Rwanda, I am delighted to confirm the UK will support @kaminajsmith’s campaign to be the next Secretary-General,” Mr. Johnson wrote. “She has the vast experience and support to unite our unique family of nations and seize the opportunities ahead.”

The United Kingdom is the third major nation to show its support for Johnson Smith’s candidacy. Singapore and The Maldives have also thrown their support behind Johnson Smith’s candidacy, which has caused much contention in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Additionally, big spenders in the Commonwealth such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are reportedly against continuing with Scotland in an organisation headed by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

In Nairobi, Kenya’s Foreign Ministry Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said the country agrees with Ms. Smith to “see transformation in the Commonwealth”.

Trinidad and Tobago is the latest CARICOM country to throw its support behind Johnson-Smith’s nomination.