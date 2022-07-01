R. Kelly Ordered To Do Sexual Disorder Treatment, Likely To Be 80 Before Prison Release

R. Kelly was ordered to complete a sexual disorder treatment after leaving prison despite being likely to be elderly before getting out.

The R&B legend is likely to be around 80 years old or older by the time he is released from jail, but it seems that prison is just the start as Kelly’s future re-integration into society has strict conditions.

The life expectancy for prison inmates fell from 77 to 73 during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, some prisoners do live beyond that age. If R. Kelly does, he will need to not only register on the sex offender’s registry he has to ensure that he’s done with his predatory behavior.

A closer inspection of the judgment handed down by Justice Ann M. Donnelly shows that there are concerns that Kelly would be a threat to minors on his release, and she has ordered several conditions to ensure he does no future harm, TMZ reported.

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in jail in recent days, a win for dozens of victims, including minor boys and girls who alleged that the rapper used his power and influence to not only prey on them but maintain a sex trafficking ring that the court says was supported by associates of the rapper, forming a criminal enterprise.

Justice Donnelly ordered that Kelly complete mandatory mental health treatment upon release. These are to include therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder, and he is also barred from being in contact with anyone under 18 years old. Family members are excluded, although the judge did note that in a therapeutic setting, there must be a “responsible” adult present.

The singer has also been ordered to disclose to anyone choosing to live with him that he is a sex offender.

All of the conditions are also subject to the approval of an assigned probation officer, as he is also ordered to remain under supervised release for five years upon release.

R. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has already indicated that there are plans to appeal the sentence.