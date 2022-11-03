Queen Of Dancehall Spice Suffered Heart Attack But In Stable Condition

British DJ Robbo Ranx says that family members of Spice in London have confirmed that the artist suffered a heart attack while in the Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced by a plastic surgery page that tracks celebrities that have BBLs claim that the Jamaican artist had traveled to the Caribbean Island for plastic surgery, presumably a round two Brazilian Butt Lift. The page claimed that the reality TV star had slipped into a coma after suffering complications after surgery.

On Wednesday night, a booking agent for the artist, Ray Alexander, told the Jamaica Observer that the reports about the “So Mi Like It” artist are untrue and dangerous.

However, conflicting reports have surfaced that the artist is indeed in the Dominican Republic for a BBL, but her condition has not been verified.

While fans continue to express concern, Robbo Ranx says that he knows Spice’s family and he also knows the artist as she lived in London for a short time and family members have confirmed that she suffered a heart attack, but she’s stable.

“I have spoken to a family member. As you know Spice has spent many months and she went to school and spent a small period of her life over in North London. I spoke to a family member and what we have is that she had a heart attack… but she is stable. That’s the news I got this morning,” Robbo Ranx said while speaking on local Jamaican radio station Bridge FM.

“Obviously showing the concerns, I made the phone call and that’s what we heard. She’s stable but it is a heart problem,” he added.

The report by Robbo Ranx contradicts what Spice’s booking agent Ray Alexander told the Observer on Wednesday night. “Those are all lies,” he said.

“Spice hasn’t had a heart attack, and she isn’t in a coma. The rumours were caused by people not knowing where she was and because she hadn’t posted on IG since October,” Alexander added.

On Wednesday, a popular Instagram page said Spice had traveled to the Dominican Republic for a round two BBL, but she suffered post-surgery complications.

“Spice was in DR having some work done and is suffering from complications,” the page claimed.

Spice herself has not addressed the claims.