Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, November 26 Loop Jamaica

Lose and go home. That’s the harsh fact facing Argentina as the team heads into its crucial World Cup match against Mexico.

Argentina arrived in Qatar as a favourite but suffered one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Now Argentina are in danger of elimination Saturday, when anything but a win or draw would mean an early Group C knockout for the Albiceleste.

Mexico, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 draw in their opening match against Poland. Mexico have failed to score in their last three World Cup matches — two losses and a draw — dating to group play in Russia in 2018.

France will also be in action on Saturday. The defending World Cup champions will play Denmark and a win would push France through to the round of 16.

See Saturday’s schedule below:

Group D

5:00 am – Tunisia vs Australia11:00 am – France vs Denmark

Group C

8:00 am – Poland vs Saudi Arabia2:00 pm – Argentina vs Mexico