Prime Minister Skerrit to push for small state financing at COP 28 in Dubai

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says he will continue to advocate for small state financing at the upcoming conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday the prime minister told reporters his delegation will focus on ways of improving the resilience-building capacity of the small states.

Notably, COP 28 is all set to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, under the theme- “Technology and innovation, inclusion, frontline communities and finance.”

Prime Minister Skerrit said he will also use the platform to highlight the needs of the small states in several developmental sectors.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit