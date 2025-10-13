Prime Minister Skerrit to move motion to bestow Dominica’s Highest National Honour on two former Prime Ministers

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will on Tuesday move a motion in the Parliament seeking approval to confer the Dominica Award of Honor, the country’s highest national award, on the late Prime Ministers Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles.

The motion recognizes the extraordinary national service and leadership of both former prime ministers, whose contributions advanced Dominica’s development and who inspired citizens through their dedication to social justice, education and community upliftment.

Prime Minister Skerrit said ahead of Tuesday’s sitting that Rosie Douglas and Pierre Charles led Dominica with vision and courage.

Mr. Skerrit added that this is a moment for the nation to honor two leaders who gave their all to our people and their example continues to inspire our spirit of resilience and our collective pursuit of a stronger, more united Dominica.

The honors will be conferred posthumously during the official 47th anniversary of independence observance ceremony on November 3. Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas assumed office as Prime Minister of Dominica in February 2000 and served until his untimely passing on October 1, 2000. Following his death, Pierre Charles succeeded him as Prime Minister on October 3, 2000 until his passing on January 6, 2004