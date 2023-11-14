Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit To Attend Meetings In Morocco, Saudi Arabia This Week

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will attend and deliver remarks during the opening ceremony of the MEDays 2023 Forum on November 15 in Tangier Morocco.

MEDays-The Southern Forum, themed ‘Polycrisis, Polyworld,’ runs from November 15-18 under the distinguished patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The annual international forum will, this year, address issues related to energy and sustainability, political instability in Africa, migration crises, and global leadership, governance and multilateralism.

Prime Minister Skerrit will then travel to Saudi-Arabia for the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit scheduled for November 16.

The summit’s primary focus is on developing investment and trade links in key sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, energy, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

Roland Royer, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy, will serve as Acting Prime Minister.