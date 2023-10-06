Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Speak On Philippe

No death or injury has been reported as a result of Tropical Storm Philippe’s passage over Dominica.

Speaking to the public on Tuesday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared that the heavy rainfall affected several areas in the country and he is awaiting a full report on overall damage to nation.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-Philippe001.mp3

Prime Minister Skerrit reported there was a vehicular accident on Tuesday morning, however, passengers aboard the vehicle are safe.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-Philippe002.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit