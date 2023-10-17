Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Co-Chairs Canada Caricom Summit

Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt is the co-chair of the first Canada-CARICOM Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Canada from today October 17-19, 2023.

The Summit held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future,” will seek to strengthen existing cooperation between Canada and CARICOM member states.

The current CARICOM Chairman will lead his colleague Heads of Government in discussions on building inclusive and sustainable economies, increasing trade and investment, the fight against climate change and international assistance to address the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Leaders will also engage with Canadian business leaders and investors to explore commercial opportunities in the region.