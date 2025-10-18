Local News
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit calls for police officers to maintain a high level of integrity.
18 October 2025
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for police officers to maintain a high level of integrity.
His call came as he handed over 6 new vehicles to the police at a ceremony at police headquarters on Friday.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
Meantime, Mr. Skerrit says the six new vehicles for the police will improve the services of the police in the communities.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
Minister for national security, Rayburn Blackmoore, says the donation of 6 vehicles from the Government will enhance the work of the police in the out districts.
Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore
