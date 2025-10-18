Police officers in the new task force on illegal firearms will take a polygraph test. Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today Six students will participate in the 2nd Annual DBS Radio Independence Creole Speech Competition. Dominica to have a national Parent Teachers Association (PTA) as part of education reform A new executive for the Dominica Calypso Association The MP for the Roseau Central Constituency to meet with stakeholders to discuss the Roseau Enhancement Project
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit calls for police officers to maintain a high level of integrity.

18 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called for police officers to maintain a high level of integrity.
His call came as he handed over 6 new vehicles to the police at a ceremony at police headquarters on Friday.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Meantime, Mr. Skerrit says the six new vehicles for the police will improve the services of the police in the communities.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Minister for national security, Rayburn Blackmoore, says the donation of 6 vehicles from the Government will enhance the work of the police in the out districts.

Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore

