Prime Minister confirms Chief Carbon to Remain as Dominica’s Police Chief Until December 2023

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently announced a major decision regarding Dominica’s Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon’s tenure.

He was set to begin his pre-retirement leave at the end of October 2023, however Chief Carbon will now continue in his role until December 31, 2023.

Addressing the public’s interest, Prime Minister Skerrit clarified, the decision to retain Chief Carbon was influenced by several key events, including the independence season and the Creole Festival. The Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmore deemed Chief Carbon’s leadership and experience essential during these important national events.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/061223-Skerrit001.mp3

Prime Minister Skerrit reassured that extending an officer’s service in such a manner is a standard practice within the public service. It’s a practical approach to managing human resources, particularly in critical roles like that of the Police Chief. This decision underscores the importance of maintaining continuity and stability in the police force during crucial periods.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/061223-Skerrit002.mp3

For speculations concerning the appointment of Chief Carbon’s successor, there has been no official announcement yet. The selection process for a new Police Chief is expected to be thorough, ensuring a smooth and effective transition in leadership.