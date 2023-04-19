Prime Minister Calls For Re-evaluation Of Education System In The Caribbean.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is calling for a complete review of the Caribbean education system in relation to the rising rates of crime and violence in the region.

Speaking at the Regional Symposium on “Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge” in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago this morning the Prime Minister Skerrit noted, an education system which caters to the wellbeing of students will eliminate the chances for these violent behaviors.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/170423-Skerrit001.mp3

The Prime Minister lamented the lack of attention being paid to the less academically inclined while praising those who do well academically.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/170423-Skerrit002.mp3

He went on to call on various communities within society to take social responsibility in guiding and molding the youth toward a better path.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/170423-Skerrit003.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.