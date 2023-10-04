Prime Minister Announces Load Shedding Reprieve By November

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that government has found a temporary solution to DOMLEC’s load-shedding issues.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Skerrit revealed that the government will rent a 3 Megawatt generator to be commissioned next month.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-Solution001.mp3

Government has also sourced yet another generator for lease to DOMLEC and promises consumers will not see an increase in their electricity bill when this new piece of equipment is brought on stream.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-Solution002.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit