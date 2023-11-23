Prime Minister announces latest DOMLEC Updates

Load shedding woes are expected to reduce by mid-December as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that DOMLEC will receive additional generators by the end of November.

This as, the country’s sole electricity provider continues to grapple with load management issues due to a number of misfortunes over the past few months.

Most recently, DOMLEC announced a three Megawatts (3MW) reduction of its overall Available Capacity resulting in frequent load shedding activities.

The Prime minister says, Government will also provide an additional 4.8 MW through a number of leased generators as promised in efforts to support the company.

Load shedding activities can be expected to continue until mid-December when the Trafalgar power station is expected to be restored.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit