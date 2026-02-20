President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere describes the 2026 calypso season as “successful,” despite a number of challenges faced along the way.

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere, has described the 2026 calypso season as “successful,” despite a number of challenges faced along the way.

The 2026 Calypso season ended on Saturday evening with the grand finals at Windsor Park, with calypsonian Daddy Chess winning the 2026 title.

Riviere explained that the Association implemented several new initiatives this year in response to increased competition within the entertainment market.

