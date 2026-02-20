Health Minister Announces New Senior Management Appointments to be Confirmed in the Ministry of Health Soon "De Reverend" and "Rinser Pop" Capture 2026 Junior Calypso and Bouyon Monarch Crowns Street Jump-Up on Carnival Monday Set for 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., Says Blackmoore Morning Star Preschool Honors DBS Radio on World Radio Day With an Antique Radio Set Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore announces no major incidents reported during this year’s carnival celebration Government Considering Agro-Processing Facility for Beekeepers and Pepper Sauce Producers
Local News

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory "Karessah" Riviere describes the 2026 calypso season as "successful," despite a number of challenges faced along the way.

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere, has described the 2026 calypso season as “successful,” despite a number of challenges faced along the way.

The 2026 Calypso season ended on Saturday evening with the grand finals at Windsor Park, with calypsonian Daddy Chess winning the 2026 title.

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere

Riviere explained that the Association implemented several new initiatives this year in response to increased competition within the entertainment market.

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere

