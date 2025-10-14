Ferry service to Dominica to resume this weekend Acting police chief Lincoln Corbette and his deputy Jeffrey James to take up new acting appointments Security officer Vescort Jones of Marigot who lost his job in 2014, will be reinstated The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed The late Ted Daley described as a great Dominican who was loved by many Dominica’s Ambassador to CARICOM and the OECS says the country is ready to begin receiving nationals under the CARICOM Free Movement Initiative
Local News

President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton meets with the President of the People’s Republic of China

14 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton says the People’s Republic of China is a great friend and highly valued partner of Dominica.

The President’s remarks came during a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the morning of October 14, 2025 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Her Excellency Burton is in China for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Dominica’s President added that the two countries share common ideals and pursuits, and deepening bilateral relations will bring bright prospects for the people of Dominica.

Her Excellency Burton stated that Dominica is steadfastly committed to the One-China principle.

Meanwhile, President Xi noted that Dominica is China’s good friend and good partner in the Caribbean.

And since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 20 years ago, the two sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals.

President Xi said China is ready to work with Dominica to further elevate the bilateral relations and deliver greater benefits to the two countries.

President Sylvanie Burton also met with China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that Dominica is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean.

Support us

Related News

02 October 2025

Dominica says it will continue to adhere to the One China Policy

03 October 2025

Dominica enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Barbados to promote tourism products

06 October 2025

Government could soon go to Parliament for the passage of legislation for special license ...

13 October 2025

The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut ...