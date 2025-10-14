President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton meets with the President of the People’s Republic of China

President of Dominica Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton says the People’s Republic of China is a great friend and highly valued partner of Dominica.

The President’s remarks came during a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the morning of October 14, 2025 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Her Excellency Burton is in China for the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Dominica’s President added that the two countries share common ideals and pursuits, and deepening bilateral relations will bring bright prospects for the people of Dominica.

Her Excellency Burton stated that Dominica is steadfastly committed to the One-China principle.

Meanwhile, President Xi noted that Dominica is China’s good friend and good partner in the Caribbean.

And since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than 20 years ago, the two sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals.

President Xi said China is ready to work with Dominica to further elevate the bilateral relations and deliver greater benefits to the two countries.

President Sylvanie Burton also met with China’s top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that Dominica is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean.