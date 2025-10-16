St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister says the economic recovery of Dominica should not be taken lightly 4-H Clubs in Dominica encouraged to join the fight against youth violence and drugs The Voter Confirmation Process in Dominica is set to begin on Wednesday October 15.  The MP for the Roseau Central Constituency to meet with stakeholders to discuss the Roseau Enhancement Project The President of the NCCU says the institution has made significant progress over the past 15 years Six students will participate in the 2nd Annual DBS Radio Independence Creole Speech Competition.
Local News

Preparations for the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival are in an advanced stage

16 October 2025
Festivals and Events Manager at Discover Dominica Authority Ayodele Andrew says preparations for the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival are in an advanced stage.

She made the announcement during a World Creole Music Festival press conference this morning.

Andrew says the forecourt will be transformed into a vibrant cultural hub.

Festivals and Events Manager at Discover Dominica Authority Ayodele Andrew

