Local News
Preparations for the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival are in an advanced stage
16 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Festivals and Events Manager at Discover Dominica Authority Ayodele Andrew says preparations for the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival are in an advanced stage.
She made the announcement during a World Creole Music Festival press conference this morning.
Andrew says the forecourt will be transformed into a vibrant cultural hub.
Festivals and Events Manager at Discover Dominica Authority Ayodele Andrew
