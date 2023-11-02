Portsmouth MP Urges Youth to Give Back to Country

Member of Parliament for the Portsmouth Constituency, Fenella Wenham, has challenged youth to give back to the country.

Wenham was speaking at the Northern District Schools Rally in Portsmouth on Tuesday. The Portsmouth MP told the gathering it is imperative for youth to give of their time and talent for the development of Dominica.

She posed a question to the youth, “What is the point of having gone to study two or more degrees and you give nothing back to your community or country?” Similarly she questioned what the point is of having great amounts of money only to not reinvest in your homeland to make conditions better for people like yourselves.

Ms Wenham, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, advised students to nurture their friendships, explaining that these connections will be important in adulthood.