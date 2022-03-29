Popcaan Enters Exclusive Management Deal With Since 93′

Popcaan signs an exclusive management deal with Since ’93.

Any true fan of dancehall is going to know the name Popcaan. He’s one of the artists in the genre where it doesn’t matter if you love or hate his music; you will almost certainly know his name.

His career has largely gone international, with his popularity on the African continent soaring. His unique blend of music has inspired many hits, and many fans believe that his expertise in dancehall and reggae has even influenced Drake.

On the heels of his new single “Skeleton Cartier” on OVO Sound comes news that he has been signed to the Since 93′ for an exclusive management contract. The label is highly regarded when it comes to marketing artists’ music internationally.

They are a part of Sony Music, and according to the Website, the new version of the label was launched in mid-2018. Its primary focus is on “nurturing a new era of entrepreneurial artists, creating a culture focused on developing grassroots talent into future global successes.”

“Skeleton Cartier”, as is typical with Popcaan’s music, is already gaining traction even though the video for the track was only released today, March 29. It’s also already been endorsed by OVO boss Drake on his Instagram page.

In the short time the video was released, it has already been viewed over 160,000 times, which is a small testament to his influential presence in dancehall. After all, not many artists can claim to have accumulated over a billion global streams and over 3.3 million followers across various social networks.

The track is already destined to do great things as it has already been chosen in the upcoming campaign for Drake’s first official Nike x NOCTA shoe release.

Since ’93 management, previously known as Avant-Garde Music, was launched in 2009 and has a wealth of experience in promoting artists and producers. They are the company that successfully guided Grammy-winning producers, Naughty Boy and Mojam, along with rap stars Krept & Konan.

The founder of Since ’93, Riki Bleau, shared his views on the “Firm and Strong” deejay through a statement. He said that he believes Popcaan is an amazing musician, representing Jamaica and its rich culture globally.

“Having sold-out shows from London to Gambia, Popcaan is the definition of a global sensation and we’re thrilled that he’s joined the Since ’93 roster this year. This signing is just another step towards our goal of representing black music, lifestyle and culture globally,” Bleau added.

Over the past decade, Popcaan has been one of the most consistent artistes in dancehall, with five albums under his belt, starting with his debut, Bay Badness, a joint effort with fellow Portmore Empire deejay Tommy Lee Sparta released in 2012. Popcaan made his mark as an international dancehall superstar with his solo debut, Where We Come From, released in 2014 under Dre Skull’s Mixpak Records. Dubbel Dutch, Anju Blaxx, and Jaime YVP also served as producers of the project, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Since 2018, Popcaan has released a body of work every year, whether in the form of an album or EP. His third album, Forever, also produced by Dre Skull, hit streaming services in 2018 and debut on Billboard Reggae at No. 2. The following year he repeated the same Billboard success with Vanquish, his first album on Drake’s OVO Sound Records, after having officially signed to the label in the fall of 2018.

In 2020, Popcaan Released his fourth solo album, Fixtape, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. He also released his Link Up EP the same year, a joint effort with Preme. In 2021 the St. Thomas deejay released his well-received Gyalentine‘s EP.

The dancehall star also picked up some note-worthy international collaborations, including with Drake, Young Thug, Jamie xx, Pusha T, Davido, and Gorillaz.

Popcaan previously spoke about getting his worth ethics from his mentor Vybz Kartel, from whom he also learned the business of music.

“Him work ethics, the business part of life, how him is a business person weh like mek money and keep money flowing and him is a family man also,” Popcaan said in 2011 about Vybz Kartel.

Popcaan is currently touring the UK and Africa while also working on his next album. This management deal with Since ’93 will help him further penetrate the international music market.