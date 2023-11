The content originally appeared on: Kairi FM

Police have made a dent into the illegal drug trade in Dominica seizing over 9 bales of cocaine hidden in bushes in the east of the island on the weekend

Police public relations officer inspector Fixton Henderson has more in this report.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/061123Policecocaine001.mp3

Police PRO Fixton Henderson