Local News

Police Officers encouraged to serve Dominica with integrity and courage

30 September 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has encouraged police officers to serve Dominica with integrity and courage.

His call came during the official opening of Police Week 2024 at Police Headquarters this morning.

Dr. McIntyre represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre

An exhibition and health discussion were among the activities for Police Week.

