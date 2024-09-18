Local News
Police Officers encouraged to serve Dominica with integrity and courage
30 September 2024
Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre has encouraged police officers to serve Dominica with integrity and courage.
His call came during the official opening of Police Week 2024 at Police Headquarters this morning.
Dr. McIntyre represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
An exhibition and health discussion were among the activities for Police Week.
