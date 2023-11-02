In more Police news, Police have begun investigations into the death of a male American tourist who allegedly drowned during a guided group excursion at champagne beach on Friday.

Champagne Beach, named for the champagne-like bubbles that rise from the seafloor due to underwater geothermal activity, is a popular tourist destination in Dominica, drawing visitors from around the world who come to experience its unique natural phenomena. The beach is generally considered safe for swimming, but like any natural environment, it presents some inherent risks.

According Police PRO Fixton Henderson, on the way back to shore 73-year-old Howard Taylor was seen floating in the water – unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

Meantime, 29-year-old Javid Alfred, a resident of Delices, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a devastating motor vehicle collision at Silver Lake.

Police PRO Fixton Henderson has more details.

