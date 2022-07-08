PM Andrew Holness Helping Popcaan Clear His Name After Travel Issues

Jamaica’s Information Minister Robert ‘Nesta’ Morgan says that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asked that the government intervene in Popcaan’s immigration problems to assist him.

On Tuesday, Popcaan made a special appeal to the Prime Minister to assist him as he shared that he was detained for the second time by British authorities in the United Kingdom.

According to Popcaan, each time he was detained, he was told that there was a red flag lodged by the Jamaican government against his name. Popcaan does not have a criminal record in Jamaica but news surfacing Wednesday said he had a marijuana conviction in Barbados some years back.

According to Morgan, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is aware of the situation and has asked that Popcaan get help to assist his travel as an entertainer.

“OFFICIAL: Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM has been briefed on the situation involving @PopcaanMusic,” Morgan tweeted from his official account on Twitter.

“He has spoken to the Minister of National Security and the Commisioner of Police to review his situation with a view to help facilitate his ease of travel as an Entertainer,” he added.

Popcaan, who is signed to Drake’s OVO label, regularly travels across Europe and parts of Africa, including Ghana, where he owns a mansion and frequently travels to.

Popcaan’s attorney on Wednesday shared that he plans to sue the Jamaica Constabulary Force for claiming that the artiste was convicted for cocaine possession in Barbados and that information was shared with Interpol, which has placed a green notice against the rapper’s name.

His attorney Bert Samuels says the police organization was being mischievous with the claim and that he would file a defamation suit to clear the artiste’s name.

On Wednesday, a number of public figures became involved in Popcaan’s case, including the Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith mail who denied that the government of Jamaica had anything to do with Popcaan’s detention.

Popcaan has not reacted to the latest development, but his move to attract the Prime Minister’s attention was calculated as the PM is usually responsive and sympathetic when it comes to dancehall music and is even a fan of the genre, adopting the name “Bro Gad” a popular term in dancehall as his moniker.

Known for his harsh and critical comments about some types of dancehall music that glorify crime, violence, and drugs, the PM has also shared praise for artists who fly high Jamaica’s banner abroad and help to solidify the island’s strong brand name.