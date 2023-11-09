PlantScape Makes Contribution to Dominica Cancer Society

In a heartfelt gesture of support, local small business PlantScape, owned and led by Ms. Joy-Ann Alie, has announced a substantial donation to the Dominica Cancer Society as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The donation, presented on November 8th, 2023, resulted from the success of the Pinktober Promotion, a special initiative launched by PlantScape throughout October.

The Pinktober Promotion featured customized pink planters containing vibrant pink Chinese evergreen plants, capturing the attention and support of customers and allies. The campaign aimed not only to raise funds but also to heighten awareness about breast cancer, a cause that holds personal significance for Ms. Joy-Ann Alie.

The Dominica Cancer Society, represented by Ms. Yvonne Alexander, expressed sincere gratitude for PlantScape’s generous contribution. Acknowledging the challenges faced by local small businesses, Ms. Alexander commended PlantScape for not only participating in the Annual Cancer Walk on October 7th but also for conducting a dedicated campaign in support of the cause. She warmly welcomed this partnership and extended best wishes for the continued success of PlantScape.

The donation will significantly contribute to the Cancer Care Fund, aiding individuals in need of cancer treatment, and will support ongoing efforts to raise awareness and improve the lives of those affected by breast cancer in Dominica. PlantScape’s commitment to philanthropy and community involvement sets a positive example, highlighting the impactful role small businesses can play in championing critical causes like breast cancer awareness.