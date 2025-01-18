A national standardization strategy being developed for Dominica Dominica’s cable car project could be completed this year. The United Workers Party has written to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit raising concerns over three electoral reform bills which are to be passed in Parliament in the first quarter of this year Steady progress being reported on the construction of a marina at the Cabrits National Park at Portsmouth Calypsonian and social media influencer Narrin Murphy unfazed after gunshots hit his vehicle at his home Dominican employees to pay an increase in contributions to the Dominica Social Security
Plans underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site

31 January 2025
Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says plans are well underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site.

Mrs. Pemberton says this is an opportunity to create a truly unique experience at the Kalinago Barana Aute.

The Tourism Minister made the remarks during a town hall meeting in Salybia this week.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

