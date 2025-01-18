Local News
Plans underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site
31 January 2025
Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says plans are well underway towards cementing the Kalinago Barana Aute as a prime tourist attraction site.
Mrs. Pemberton says this is an opportunity to create a truly unique experience at the Kalinago Barana Aute.
The Tourism Minister made the remarks during a town hall meeting in Salybia this week.
Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton
