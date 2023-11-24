Planned Parenthood offers free HIV testing ahead of the World AIDS Day

In a bid to promote men’s health in Dominica, the Planned Parenthood association has dubbed the month of November as “Movember” to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

As part of the movement, this Friday the association will conduct free HIV Testing at the Dominica Planned Parenthood Association’s office.

In Dominica, the presence of HIV in Dominica stands at 0.75%, with 70% of these cases being male.

Staff Member of the Planned Parenthood association Karen Fabien encourages all men to come support this event.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/231123-PPA001.mp3

This event comes ahead of ahead of the World AIDS Day on December 1.