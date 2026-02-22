5 to Vie For Miss Teen Dominica 2026 on Sunday Feb. 8 Police have reported that 45-year-old Mackie McKenzie of River Street died in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon near the Louisville junction. Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton expresses satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year. Parliament to Convene on Monday, Five Key Bills to be Debated Morning Star Preschool Honors DBS Radio on World Radio Day With an Antique Radio Set A 2.1 million dollar contract has been signed for the smarting of the Emelda James health centre at Wesley
World News

Photos: The aftermath of Pakistan’s air strikes in Afghanistan 

22 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Pakistan says it has launched strikes on armed groups in Afghanistan after blaming recent suicide bombings, including attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on fighters it says are operating from its neighbour’s territory.

Kabul has repeatedly denied allowing armed groups to use Afghan territory to stage attacks in Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence on Sunday said “dozens of innocent civilians, including women and children, were martyred and wounded” when strikes hit a school and homes in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika.

Nangarhar police told the AFP news agency the bombardment started about midnight (19:30 GMT on Saturday) and hit three districts.

“Civilians were killed. In one house, there were 23 family members. Five wounded people were taken out,” police spokesperson Sayed Tayeeb Hammad said.

The Afghan Defence Ministry said it will “deliver an appropriate and calculated response” to the Pakistani strikes.

The two countries have been locked in an increasingly bitter dispute since the Taliban authorities retook control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani military action killed 70 Afghan civilians from October to December, according to the United Nations mission in Afghanistan.

Several rounds of negotiations followed an initial ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkiye, but they have failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Saudi Arabia intervened this month, mediating the release of three Pakistani soldiers captured by Afghanistan in October.

The deteriorating relationship has had repercussions for people in both countries with the land border largely closed for months.

Advertisement

 

Support us

Related News

12 February 2026

Canada’s PM Carney to visit Tumbler Ridge after mass school shooting 

19 February 2026

Gas explosion kills 13 in Pakistan’s Karachi, collapsing building 

11 February 2026

Protesters clash with police over bid to restrict Argentina’s labour rights 

13 February 2026

Bangladesh’s BNP claims landslide win in first election since 2024 uprising 