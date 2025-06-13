A new president for the National Cooperative Credit Union Evening court sessions for the Magistrate’s Court effective July 1, 2025. The IMF reporting a positive economic outlook for Dominica Dominica’s Minister for the Environment says the country will continue to tackle plastic pollution A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been released from custody at the Dominica State Prison Discover Dominica Authority gearing up to launch the 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival
Photos: The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran 

13 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.

The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.

 

