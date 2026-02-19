DBS Radio Observes 10th Annual Bouyon Day with Special Programming Health Minister Urges Greater Road Safety After Weekend Accidents Claim Three Lives Nikita Shillingford Named UWI Global Campus Outstanding Graduate for Class of 2025 Environmental Health Department Urges Vendor, Public Cooperation on Food Safety for Carnival Ministry of Labour Launches Minimum Wage Hotline to Support Implementation of Minimum Wage Order 2025 Band Leaders Warned to Follow Carnival Rules; Authorities Say Stage Set for Two Days of Street Jump
Photos: France hit by more than 35 days of rain 

19 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
France has marked a record-breaking streak of more than 35 consecutive days of rain.

National weather service Meteo-France said the country was experiencing its longest series of rainy days since measurements began in 1959, breaking the 2023 record.

Four departments in western France were placed under red alert for the risk of flooding, with officials expecting the situation to worsen with the arrival of Storm Pedro, which is poised to batter swaths of Western Europe.

The new rainfall could “fuel the current floods”, said Lucie Chadourne-Facon, director of flood alert service Vigicrues.

The mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, activated the southwestern city’s emergency plan for the first time since record floods in 1999.

In the western town of Chalonnes-sur-Loire, on the left bank of the Loire, a man went missing on Tuesday evening after his canoe capsized, said senior official Francois Pesneau.

Nine departments were placed on orange alert, the second-highest level.

The affected regions will see drier weather from Friday, said Chadourne-Facon, adding, however, that “the end of the rain does not mean the end of the flooding.”

 

