Photos: England wins Euro 2022 over Germany

Photos: England wins Euro 2022 over Germany
England celebrates their victory during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 31.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England won its first ever major women’s championship in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Euro 2022 final.

The victory was watched by a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, a record attendance for a European Championship final, men’s or women’s.

England’s Ella Toone opened the scoring midway through the second half with a deft chip, before Lina Magull’s equalizer sent the game into extra time.

10 minutes from a penalty shoot-out, Chloe Kelly poked the ball over the line from close range for the game winning goal, avenging a 6-2 defeat to Germany at the 2009 final in Finland.

England’s Chloe Kelly fights for the ball with Germany’s Felicitas Rauch on Saturday.

John Sibley/Reuters

A screen shows the attendance of the Women’s Euro 2022 final match: a record crowd of 87,192 for a European Championship final — men’s or women’s.

Rui Vieira/AP

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand during the national anthems prior to kick off of the final match.

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

England’s Alessia Russo, right, vies for the ball with Germany’s Kathrin-Julia Hendrich.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Germany’s players celebrate their equalizing goal, scored by Lina Magull.

Leila Coker/AP

England fans react at Trafalgar Square in London after England scores a goal.

Matthew Horwood/UEFA/Getty Images

England’s Chloe Kelly scores England’s Euro-winning goal in the final against Germany.

Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Germany’s Lina Magull celebrates scoring the team’s first goal with teammates.

Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with teammates after scoring their side’s second goal in extra time.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lena Oberdorf of Germany is challenged for the ball by Alessia Russo of England.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their team’s victory.

Catherine Ivill/UEFA/Getty Images