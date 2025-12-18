Local News
Pastor Randy Rodney has blamed the party’s leadership for its struggles over the last three years.
18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dr Thompson Fontaine’s challenger for the leadership vote of the UWP earlier this week, Pastor Randy Rodney, has blamed the leadership of the party for its struggles over the last three years.
Leader of the UWP, Dr Thomon Fontaine, said on sunday there are some in the party who are not supporting his plans to move the party forward.
Pastor Rodney has this to say after losing the leadership vote 75-83 to Dr Fontaine.
Pastor Randy Rodney
