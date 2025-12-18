The Electoral Office reports confidence in its security measures being taken during the Voter Confirmation process. Dominica’s Prime Minister and Attorney General among persons in public life recognized by the Integrity Commission this morning Kes the Band Releases New Single “Rum And Coca Cola” Ahead of Jazz Festival Headline A 4 million dollar Jetty for Anse De Mai is nearing completion. Minister of State in The Ministry of Labour Daren Pinard refutes claims that NEP Workers are not being paid under the minimum wage structure. Three people are in police custody in connection with a double homicide in Savanne Paille
Pastor Randy Rodney has blamed the party’s leadership for its struggles over the last three years.

18 December 2025
Dr Thompson Fontaine’s challenger for the leadership vote of the UWP earlier this week, Pastor Randy Rodney, has blamed the leadership of the party for its struggles over the last three years.

Leader of the UWP, Dr Thomon Fontaine, said on sunday there are some in the party who are not supporting his plans to move the party forward.

Pastor Rodney has this to say after losing the leadership vote 75-83 to Dr Fontaine.

Pastor Randy Rodney

