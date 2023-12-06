Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture calls for Recognition of the Importance of Soil

Dominica and the world recognized the significance of the earth as we highlight World Soil Day this year.

In an address to the nation to mark the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Lakeyia Joseph, sounded the call for Dominicans to pay attention to the soil and issues in agriculture.

In paying homage to Dominica’s roots in agriculture, she referred to the Motto on the Coat of Arms to emphasize the role of the soil in our economy and culture. She also called out for Dominicans to be aware of unsustainable land use.

Moving forward, the Permanent Secretary vouched the Ministry’s commitment to the Agricultural sector’s development.