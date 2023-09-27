Parliament Elects First Indigenous President Of Dominica

Sylvanie Burton makes history today by becoming Dominica’s first female president elect of Kalinago descent.

Burton was elected in house of assembly on Wednesday September 27, 2023, to serve as Dominica’s head of state.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Mrs. Burton on her success describing the moment as a historical step toward empowering women as well as the indigenous people of Dominica.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/270923-Presidency001.mp3

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Sharing similar sentiments to the Prime Minister Cozier Frederick, Minister for Kalinago upliftment also congratulated Mrs. Burton on her election to the presidency.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/270923-Presidency002.mp3

Minister for Kalinago Upliftment Cozier Frederick

Burton will be sworn in as head of state on October 2, 2023.