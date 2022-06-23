Paris court convicts eight men over the theft of Banksy artwork from Paris attack site

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The artwork known as the “sad girl” was on the exit door of the Bataclan and painted in homage of those killed at the hall during the attacks for which the Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The painting showed a sad figure wearing a veil in black and white, her head slightly bowed as she gazed downward.

A policeman stands guard near a piece of art attributed to Banksy, that was stolen at the Bataclan in Paris in 2019.

Seven French citizens and an Italian citizen were sentenced to a maximum of 2 years in prison, according to the court spokesperson. The convicted will not serve actual prison time but will be wearing an electronic bracelet.

“I think it’s a wise decision by the court,” said Romain Ruiz, lawyer of one of the defendants, “the verdict recognizes the facts as they are.”

