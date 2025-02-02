A national standardization strategy being developed for Dominica

The United Workers Party has written to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit raising concerns over three electoral reform bills which are to be passed in Parliament in the first quarter of this year

The Diocese of Roseau to participate in activities to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Roman Catholic Church

Dominica set to benefit from increased tourism arrivals upon completion of the Cable Car Project

Steady progress being reported on the construction of a marina at the Cabrits National Park at Portsmouth

The Dominica Business Forum to host a public discussion on the Electoral Reform Bills that are awaiting 2nd and 3rd Reading before parliament