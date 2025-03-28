The DAPD set to host an employment forum A top agriculture official says a Medicinal Cannabis Industry for Dominica will push the countries goal of producing 700 million dollars from agriculture by 2030 The Ministry of Health reporting an outbreak of gastroenteritis and influenza illnesses The Government of Dominica's policies have impacted positively on the Small Business Sector A Caribbean Women in Leadership national chapter has been established in Dominica Over $6 million dollars being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund
Local News

Over half a million dollars spent to rehabilitate five Early Childhood Centers across Dominica

07 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Over half a million dollars have been spent on the rehabilitation of five Early Childhood Centers across Dominica.

Minister for Education Octavia Alfred says this initiative forms part of the OECS Pearl Project.

Meantime, Alfred says two early childhood facilities will be handed over this week.

Minister for Education Octavia Alfred

Support us

Related News

04 April 2025

20 have now been charged with unlawful assembly on March 19

28 March 2025

9 individuals granted bail on a charge of unlawful assembly following the March 19 protest...

31 March 2025

Dominica developing an Integrated Agriculture Land Use Plan

07 April 2025

Over $6 million dollars being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund