Local News
Over half a million dollars spent to rehabilitate five Early Childhood Centers across Dominica
07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Over half a million dollars have been spent on the rehabilitation of five Early Childhood Centers across Dominica.
Minister for Education Octavia Alfred says this initiative forms part of the OECS Pearl Project.
Meantime, Alfred says two early childhood facilities will be handed over this week.
Minister for Education Octavia Alfred
