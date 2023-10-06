Over 60 Small Businesses To Participate In Second Annual Ti Villaj Kweyol

Dominica’s Produce will take center stage at the second edition of Ti Villaj Kweyol, set to run from 23rd to 26th October at the Botanic Gardens.

The event will feature over sixty small businesses inclusive of agro processors, food vendors, artisans, and florists.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Gloria Joseph emphasized that Ti Villaj Kweyol will be four days of showcasing Dominica’s vibrant customs and traditions.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/041023-TiVillaj001.mp3

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Gloria Joseph.

Meantime, Leading telecommunications provider on island, FLOW Dominica, has donated over fifty thousand dollars towards the hosting of this year’s Ti Villaj Kweyol.

New Country Manager of Flow Dominica, Sharon Jemott from Barbados, vowed the company’s commitment to preserving the country’s heritage and culture.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/041023-TiVillaj002.mp3

New Country Manager of Flow Dominica, Sharon Jemott