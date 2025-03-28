A Dominican male has died from leptospirosis A new aspect being looked at to address transportation challenges for the 2025 Jazz and Creole Festival Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says vacation rentals are critical towards growing a diversified Tourism Sector 10 people have now been arrested in connection with what police said was an illegal protest action on March 19 Former MP for the Salisbury Constituency Hector John and two others have been released on bail on 30,000 dollars The Government of Dominica's policies have impacted positively on the Small Business Sector
Local News

Over $6 million dollars being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund

07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Over $6 million dollars is being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

6 projects have been identified for rehabilitation under the 10th Program, with a completion date set for September 30th, 2025.

Minister for Community Development Gretta Roberts gave an update on the Programs under the Basic Needs Trust Fund during a press conference this morning.

Minister for Community Development Gretta Roberts

Meantime Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Matthew Carrette says the Program in Dominica has progressed over the years.

Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Matthew Carrette

Meanwhile a team from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will arrive in Dominica today for a one-week visit.

While in Dominica the team will look at current and prospective projects to be undertaken.

