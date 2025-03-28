Over $6 million dollars being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund

Over $6 million dollars is being invested into the 10th Program of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

6 projects have been identified for rehabilitation under the 10th Program, with a completion date set for September 30th, 2025.

Minister for Community Development Gretta Roberts gave an update on the Programs under the Basic Needs Trust Fund during a press conference this morning.

Meantime Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund Matthew Carrette says the Program in Dominica has progressed over the years.

Meanwhile a team from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will arrive in Dominica today for a one-week visit.

While in Dominica the team will look at current and prospective projects to be undertaken.