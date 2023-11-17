Opposition leader addresses Revocation of Sean Douglas’ position as Senator

Opposition leader Jesma Paul-Victor has spoken out on the revocation of appointment of Senator Sean Douglas.

Sean Douglas, now a former senator of the parliamentary opposition was ousted from his position last week upon the request of the opposition leader.

In a statement, the opposition leader cited the reasons which led to her decision including a breach of trust and other actions which undermined the work of the team.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/171123-Jesma001.mp3

Paul-Victor went on to respond to recent public comments about her on social media and radio airwaves.

She vowed to continue her duties as a representative of her people until such time she has been relieved of her duties by the people.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/171123-Jesma002.mp3

Leader of the Opposition Jesma Paul-Victor