Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson to be recognized at the inaugural CANOC Sports Awards

Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Dominica gestures during the women's triple jump medal ceremony on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 4, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson is set to be recognized at the inaugural CANOC Sports Awards which be held in the Turks and Caicos Islands later this month.

The Inaugural CANOC Sports Awards will honor the Caribbean’s finest athletes, teams, and sports leaders on October 19th.

This prestigious event will celebrate the region’s sporting excellence, with a special focus on sustainability through the IOC Sustainability Awards.

The Caribbean Breakthrough Award will honor athletes who have earned their first medal at a continental or international multi-sport competition.

Thea Lafond Gadson who won Dominica’s first Olympic Medal is among the athletes to be awarded.

St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands will also be recognized.

The Canoc Sports awards will also name its Sports Personality of the Year, in the male and female category.

The Caribbean Team of the Year, Caribbean Sports Media Award, and the Caribbean Distinguished Service Award.