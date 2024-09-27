Dominica will observe World Heart Day on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Investigations underway into the death of 58-year-old David Winston New appointments have been announced for the academic year 2024-2025. Advances made in creating an all-inclusive environment for students with special education needs The establishment of an Independent Due Diligence Unit for Dominica’s CBI Program to come into effect in October 2024 The Public Service Union to begin salary negotiations with the Government of Dominica
Local News

Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson to be recognized at the inaugural CANOC Sports Awards

02 October 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN
Gold medalist Thea Lafond of Dominica gestures during the women's triple jump medal ceremony on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 4, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson is set to be recognized at the inaugural CANOC Sports Awards which be held in the Turks and Caicos Islands later this month.

The Inaugural CANOC Sports Awards will honor the Caribbean’s finest athletes, teams, and sports leaders on October 19th.

This prestigious event will celebrate the region’s sporting excellence, with a special focus on sustainability through the IOC Sustainability Awards.

The Caribbean Breakthrough Award will honor athletes who have earned their first medal at a continental or international multi-sport competition.

Thea Lafond Gadson who won Dominica’s first Olympic Medal is among the athletes to be awarded.

St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Adaejah Hodge from the British Virgin Islands will also be recognized.

The Canoc Sports awards will also name its Sports Personality of the Year, in the male and female category.

The Caribbean Team of the Year, Caribbean Sports Media Award, and the Caribbean Distinguished Service Award.

Support us

Related News

30 September 2024

Police Officers encouraged to serve Dominica with integrity and courage

30 September 2024

The Deputy Governor of the ECCB highlights the importance of the Citizenship by Investment...

27 September 2024

MOU signed between National Cooperative Credit Union and Nevis Cooperative Credit Union

01 October 2024

A harmonized curriculum for Primary School students within the OECS is being developed