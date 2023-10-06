NYCD Calls For Youth Parliament Applications

The National Youth Parliament of Dominica is calling on the energetic and passionate youth of the nation to step up and be one of Dominica’s change makers as part of the 2023 cohort.

The National Youth Parliament of Dominica offers a dynamic platform, akin to a political springboard, for young Dominicans to air their opinions, share innovative ideas, and actively contribute to the development of their beloved nation.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-NYCD001.mp3

The National Youth Parliament welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, including those interested in politics, law, and social sciences.

The program offers practical knowledge in parliamentary procedures, honing leadership and public speaking skills, networking with peers, participating in critical national discussions, and leaving a positive mark on the nation’s future.

The application deadline is October 23rd, 2023.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/031023-NYCD002.mp3

NYCD Communications Lead, Jermasha Mellow.

The National Youth Parliament of Dominica encourages young citizens to actively engage in their country’s governance and make a significant impact.