Norton St. fire caused by illegal electricity connection – GFS

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

At about 15:32 p.m. yesterday, the Fire Department was alerted to a fire at Lot 24 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Water tenders from the Central and West Ruimveldt fire stations, supported by the Prison Bowser, were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a two-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and the owner is unknown.

Three jets operating from Water Tender #85 and the Prison Bowser were used to extinguish the fire, however the building and its contents were destroyed.

Investigations revealed that the fire was the result of illegal electrical wires and wiring, which caused arcing and sparking, resulting in the fire, which spread to nearby combustibles and the entire building.

Also affected by the fire was another two-storey building located at Lot 25 Norton Street, owned by Carl Gill.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, one black tank, a quantity of PVC pipe, ceiling, and guttering were destroyed, and one washing machine was severely damaged.

The Guyana Fire Service is warning citizens to desist from using illegal connections for electricity.

These connections present a serious risk to both life and property since they could cause fires or electrocutions.

